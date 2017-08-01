Beans go from green to brown at a local coffee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August is National Coffee Month, and FOX43 caught up with a coffee shop in Linglestown, Dauphin County, that roasts their own beans.

It all starts with raw, green coffee beans. They feel moist in their raw state.

After about fifteen minutes in the roaster, the moisture in the bean expands, causing the bean to plump up to twice its size.

When the beans come out of the roaster, what a smell!

Imagine a caramely, nutty, and chocolatey smell.

Ten minutes later, the smell is gone and it smells like normal coffee.

Geof Smith, the owner of St. Thomas Roasters, tells FOX43 that there is a narrow window for getting the beans out of the roaster, depending on the style and flavor of bean that you want.

Drew Anderson visited St. Thomas Roasters on FOX43 morning news and asked Geof if he has any tips about coffee. Geof shared that after two weeks, coffee beans start loosing their flavor, so try and only have a two-week supply of beans on hand if you want the best tasting coffee. He also stresses grinding the bean because you'll get so much more flavor.