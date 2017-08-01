× Chambersburg man facing charges after allegedly strangling woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman until she was unconscious.

Jason Belluscio, 40, is facing Strangulation and Terroristic Threats for his role in the incident.

On July 31, police were summoned to the 200 block of N. 2nd St., a location where the victim had fled to.

The victim told police that Belluscio woke her up and began threatening her. As the victim attempted to make a phone call, Belluscio allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone and broke it before telling her he was going to kill her and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, she was able to leave the residence and call the police.

Belluscio was located at his home in S. Federal St. and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Franklin County jail.