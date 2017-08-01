× Geisinger Holy Spirit accredited as a Level II Trauma Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) has accredited Geisinger Holy Spirit as a Level II Trauma Center.

“The Trauma Center at Geisinger Holy Spirit will save critical minutes for area patients suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries,” said Kyle Snyder, chief administrative officer. “Everything we do at Geisinger Holy Spirit is about caring, and this program will bring trauma care closer to home for about 500,000 residents of Western Cumberland, Perry, Northern York, Franklin and Adams counties.”

Trauma centers provide around-the-clock critical care for patients suffering from life-threatening injuries such as those resulting from motor vehicle accidents, falls and acts of violence. Geisinger Holy Spirit’s trauma team includes a trauma/critical care physician, an emergency medicine physician, neurosurgeons and orthopaedic traumatologists who are supported by surgical and non-surgical specialists and staff from anesthesia, radiology and interventional radiology.

“This is an investment in our community,” Snyder said. “We recently completed a $32 million construction project to upgrade our Emergency Department as we prepared to become a trauma center.”

There are four levels of trauma centers in Pennsylvania. Both Levels I and II are required to provide the same level of medical care and expertise. However, a Level I trauma center is required to perform research, have a surgical residency program, and serve an annual volume of 600 major trauma patients. A Level II trauma center must have an annual major trauma patient volume of 350.

Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life-threatening and disabling injuries. However, trauma centers provide more than surgical and medical care.

“Our physicians and staff also provide community education programs, trauma prevention programs, follow-up to hospitals that transfer patients, and outreach to outside facilities to improve trauma care in the community,” said Paige Jordan, BSN, trauma operations manager.

The newly renovated John R. Dietz Emergency Center at Geisinger Holy Spirit opened this spring with expanded capacity for treatment and a new dedicated unit for trauma patients. A new rooftop helipad on the two-story addition gives rapid access to emergency care for severely injured patients transported by air to the hospital.

In addition to the construction and renovation work that was necessary for the Level II Trauma Center, the features of the renovation and expansion project also include:

FIRST FLOOR

Three new triage rooms

Two new seclusion rooms

New waiting room and registration area

31 new and renovated patient rooms

SECOND FLOOR

Rooftop helipad

Dedicated Trauma Services elevator

Trauma Services office suite

30-person conference room

Three on-call rooms

SOURCE: Geisinger Holy Spirit