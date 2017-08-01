Here’s a list of tonight’s National Night Out activities across the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Night Out, held every year on the first Tuesday of August, is an event designed to raise awareness of community policing across the United States. It promotes community building and neighborhood camaraderie while bringing police and neighborhoods together.

Here's a list of National Night Out events happening in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. The list contains only the events submitted to FOX43. If your event is not listed, please email us at news@fox43.com with the details.

Cumberland County:

Camp Hill

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Lower Allen Township Emergency Services, 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill

Come to the station to visit with Police, Fire and EMS. We will be having CPR Demonstrations, Blood Pressure Checks, and our new ambulance on display. Meet some of the providers and ask questions!

Chambersburg

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: 400 block of West Washington Street

East Pennsboro

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Adams Ricci Park

National Night Out is a great opportunity for citizens to meet and interact with the township police department and emergency personnel. This event is free of charge and is open to residents and nonresidents of East Pennsboro Township. Free food and drinks will be offered while supplies last. There will also be multiple local businesses present, as well as static displays of various emergency responder vehicles. This is a great event for the whole family!

https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/eastpennsboropd/5634/post/national-night-out

Lemoyne

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: West Shore Regional Police Department, 510 Herman Avenue

Please come out and interact with your public safety teams!

https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/wsrpd/15153/post/2017-national-night-out

Carlisle

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Stoney Ridge Park, 50 Bernheisel Bridge Road

Free burgers, hot dogs and water, along with several kids' events like a bike rodeo and much, much more!

https://www.facebook.com/silverspringpolice/photos/a.297228863741127.1073741825.297224567074890/1037210256409647/?type=3&theater

Dauphin County

Hershey

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: 1st block of West Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Many different clubs, agencies and businesses have registered to participate. Some of the scheduled participants are: Central PA Blood Bank, Hershey Fire Department, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Hummelstown/Hershey Kiwanis Club, Derry Township Library, and the Hershey Community Chorus. We welcome everyone to join us for fun, free food and raffles. Parking for the event can be found at the Intermodal Parking Garage behind The Hershey Story.

Penbrook



When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Penbrook Community Park

Join us for an evening of free food and fun with friends and neighbors.

https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/penbrookpd/3038/events/national-night-out-hosted-penbrook-police-and-penbrook-borough

Shipoke

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Conoy Street Kiddie Park

Meet your neighbors and learn your neighborhood. There will be something for everyone. A great opportunity to share time and local knowledge with your neighbors. There will be a Photo Scavenger Hunt beginning at 7pm. Prizes will be given to the person, child or team that properly identifies the most photos in the challenge. When you watch out for your neighbors and your neighborhood you help prevent crime.

Swatara Township

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Vanatta Park, South 49th Street, Harrisburg

The Swatara Township Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out event at Vanatta Park. This event is free of charge and is open to everyone. During National Night Out, the public has an opportunity to meet with various police officers and emergency personnel in a relaxed atmosphere to promote community involvement to stop crime. Acting police chief Darrell Reider will officially be sworn in as Chief of Police at a ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. There will be businesses and community groups present with free giveaways. This is a great event for the whole family.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1301874583239826/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22page%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22page_upcoming_events_card%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A[]%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

Franklin County

Waynesboro

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Park

We are inviting the community to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, police and emergency services personnel. Activities include: an emergency vehicle display including the LifeNet 8-1 Helicopter, kickball games, bowling with DUI goggles, music by DJ, McGruff the Crime Dog, display booths/games with information on drug/alcohol and crime prevention, car seat installations, and many other activities. Hotdogs, pizza, chips, cookies, sno cones, water and ice cream will be provided.

Organizations joining us include the Waynesboro Fire Department, the Waynesboro Fire Police, the Waynesboro Ambulance Squad, the Waynesboro Advanced Life Support Unit – Medic 2, Maryland LifeNet 8-1, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Healthy Communities Partnership, American Red Cross, Power Company Entertainment/DJ, Roxbury Treatment Center, Job’s Daughters International, Franklin/Fulton Drug and Alcohol Program, Summit Health, Keystone Health, Esther’s House, Homeless Shelter, The Ranch, Noah's House, Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, A.B.A.T.E. of PA Monterey Pass Chapter, Pennsylvania State Police and Buchanan Community Girl Scouts.

Special guest Brandon Novak; professional skateboarder, actor, former heroin addict and now recovery advocate will share his story.

This event is free and open to the public so please join us in “Giving Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party”.

For additional information, please contact Kim Green (762-2132) at the police department.

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster

Here's a list of National Night Out block party locations taking place in Lancaster:

13 Alley from 5th Street to 6th Street, 4:30-8 p.m.

400 block of Prospect Street from Union Street to Walbank Street, 5:30-9 p.m.

245 N. Pine Street from Walnut Street to Alley North of 242/243 N. Pine St., 5-9 p.m.

400 block of Howard Avenue from S. Duke Street to S. Christian Street, 2-8 p.m.

North Street from Strawberry Street to S. Christian St. (The Mix at Arbor Place), 1-7:30 p.m.

100 block (corner) of S. Water Street from 400 block of W. Vine St. to Farnum St. (Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster), 2-8 p.m.

700 Block of N. Shippen Street from New Street to Clay Street (Neighbors United), 4:30-9 p.m.

Clay Township

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Snyder Community Park, Snyder Lane, Clay PA

Free food, games, door prizes and give-a-ways. Rain or Shine

https://www.facebook.com/events/1569703239708195/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22page%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22page_upcoming_events_card%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A[]%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

West Donegal Township

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: 1 Municpal Drive, Elizabethtown

https://www.facebook.com/events/831303367017898/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22page%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22page_upcoming_events_card%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A[]%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

LEBANON COUNTY

Annville

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Long Street, Annville

http://www.annvilletwp.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=78&Itemid=100

South Londonderry Township

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Department, 2818 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

The South Londonderry Township Police Department and other organizations will host a fun event for the whole family.

There is also more information on our website at http://www.sltpolice.org/national-night-out.html

Lebanon City

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Salvation Army Building, 1031 Guilford Street

Fun events for all ages

YORK COUNTY

York City

When: 3:30-9 p.m.

Where: Numerous locations across the city (see below)

Community Block Parties are scheduled throughout the City with varied times ranging from 3:30pm until 9pm.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

200 Block of E. College Ave., closed from 5-8 p.m.

The First Block of N. Broad St., closed from 4-8 p.m.

First Block of S. Penn St., closed from 3:30-9 p.m.

100 Block of N. Pine St., 5-8 p.m.

300 Block of South Pine St 6-9 p.m.

First Block of East Boundary Ave. 6-9 p.m.

500 blk. W. King St. 3-9 p.m.

Calvary United Methodist Church

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: 11 N. Richland Ave., York

Free food, games, entertainment and prizes for kids and adults.

For more information, call 717-850-2716

Faith United Church of Christ

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York

A community “Prayer Box” will be dedicated in memory of local civil rights activist, LeeAnn Strine, during National Night Out. Strine, a member of Faith UCC, was active in the church, the community, the state, and beyond, practicing her faith convictions and advocating for the needs of the powerless. Prayer and community, being two of her passions, this “Prayer Box,” positioned along the sidewalk near the Faith UCC entrance, will invite passersby to insert prayer requests which will be lifted up in daily and Sunday morning prayers. The National Night Out activities will include a service of dedication for the “Prayer Box.” Community members will be invited to join one another in a time of prayer for all who will be served by the “Prayer Box” and in memory of Strine. Refreshments will be served. The community is welcome.

For more information, call Pastor Ron Oelrich: 717-870-3620

Carroll Township

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: Logan Park

https://www.facebook.com/CarrollTownshipPoliceDepartment/photos/a.434665736575701.96588.419179248124350/1623655374343392/?type=3&theater

Dillsburg

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dillsburg Library

The Dillsburg Library will be hosting a story time at National Night Out for children, starting at 6:30 for kids from 3 years of age to 9 years of age. Stop by the Dillsburg Library exhibit for more information.

Newberry Township

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Susquheanna Speedway 690 York Road, York Haven

https://www.facebook.com/events/1354575081324710/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22page%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22page_upcoming_events_card%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A[]%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

New Freedom

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Southern Regional Police Department

We have many events planned and many organizations and businesses attending. Activities for the kids, food trucks, entertainment.

Northeastern Regional Police Department

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Orendorf Elementary School, Manchester PA

Food, games and family fun!

https://www.facebook.com/327380830641774/photos/a.338847309495126.77082.327380830641774/1506377569408755/?type=3&theater

If your NNO event is not listed, please email news@fox43.com with the details.