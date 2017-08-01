× Kitten thrown from moving pickup truck on Route 15

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, York County — An unidentified driver allegedly threw an eight-week old kitten from a pickup truck on Route 15 Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Dillsburg Veterinary Center.

Another driver witnessed the event and was able to pick up the kitten, with help from Upper Allen Township police, the post said. The kitten was taken to the Dillsburg Veterinary Center, where it is being treated for its injuries.

The kitten was thrown from the driver’s side window of an older model blue Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, which was driving north on Route 15, about a mile from the Lisburn exit, the witness said. The witness was unable to get a license plate number.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Upper Allen Township police at (717) 795-2445.