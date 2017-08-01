Lancaster Co. Prison making changes to keep drugs out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Lancaster County Prison officials are trying to keep drugs locked out.

They are taking extra precautions to make sure opioids don't get into the hands of inmates.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said, "We are not immune from the crime and destruction it leaves in its wake."

Parsons and the prison warden, Cheryl Steberger, said the number of drugs and drug-related items seized in the prison is expected to double this year compared to last year. Thirteen items were found already, whereas last year there were 15 items total found.

Steberger said, "Heroin and opiates are prevalent like we've never seen before."

Starting August 14, inmates will no longer be allowed contact visitation. They will have to communicate to their loved ones through a glass wall on the telephone. This is to prevent people from trying to hand off drugs to inmates

The warden acknowledges it's a big change.

"For you to have contact visitation in this room one week, and you're holding your child, and you're able to kiss your wife or your husband, and now next week you're talking through a piece of glass and you're on the phone," she said.

Officials said more people are coming into the prison addicted to drugs, with 80-90 percent of prisoners in for drug-related crimes. To help those people, the staff is expanding the areas in the prison where Narcan is available. They are also introducing a Vivitrol program, a medicine that treats people dependent on drugs.

Parsons said, "Now we realize that this is a growing problem within the community and also here. And you know in order to have a safe institution this is the next step."

Parsons said people should think twice before helping an inmate get access to drugs.

"So anyone that's thinking about smuggling drugs into the prison, we intend to catch you, we intend to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law, you will end up meeting the staff that you see behind me and it's not worth it," he said.