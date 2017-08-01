× Lancaster District Attorney Stedman discussed synthetic marijuana on WITF’s “Smart Talk”

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– District Attorney Craig Stedman recently discussed synthetic marijuana, commonly called K2 or Spice, on WITF’s “Smart Talk.”

There have been over 100 synthetic marijuana-related overdose incidents reported in Lancaster County between July 7 and 17.

Stedman explained it as one of three time periods in Lancaster County when synthetic marijuana was causing widespread overdose incidents, including seizures, high blood pressure, and violent/combative patients. The other two periods were in early 2015 and 2016.

“There is no real antidote for this,” Stedman said on the show. “It puts everybody at risk.”

Here are 5 other things from the show you might not have known about synthetic marijuana:

– It is manufactured in rogue laboratories out of the country

– It is commonly smuggled, nationally, into prisons because it is odorless

– It is more like an opposite of traditional marijuana; synthetic marijuana is chemically manufactured

– It does not show up on traditional drug tests

– Domestic production of it is rare