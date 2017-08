× Local endurance athletes complete IRONMAN Lake Placid Triathlon

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK – The IRONMAN Lake Placid Triathlon took place on Sunday, July 23rd. It’s a day local endurance athletes Fran Regan and Franca D’Agostino will never forget. Competing in the 50-54 year old age group, they completed the 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and then capped it off with a 26.2 mile marathon. Regan and D’Agostino are both self-defense instructors.