Mecum Auto Auction returns to Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex Thursday

HARRISBURG — Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, is back in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex later this week.

An estimated 1,000 American-made muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, hot rods, and more will be up for auction, according to a press release previewing the event.

The auction will be held August 3-5.

This is the fourth year that Mecum Auctions has staged a collector-car auction in Harrisburg, with the first three annual events amassing a combined $55 million in sales with consignments from nearly 30 states, the release said.

This year’s auction is open to buyers, sellers, and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance. Online registration before the event costs $100; the cost is $200 after the auction starts. Bidder registration includes admission for two each auction day. General admission tickets are available online in advance for $20 per person per day and $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children age 12 and under receive free admission.

Doors to the auction open daily at 8 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10.

Mecum Harrisburg 2017 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network for 17 hours, including 10 live.

A live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum Harrisburg 2017 Schedule of Events

Tuesday and Wednesday

Consignor Vehicle Check-in

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 3-5

Doors Open at 8 a.m.

Road Art™ at 9:30 p.m.

Collector Cars at 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 6

Venue Tear-Down

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.