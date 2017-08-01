× MixBin Electronics recalls glitter liquid iPhone cases due to risk of skin irritation, burns

This recall involves all liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. They were sold in various styles and colors and measure about 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches.

According to the post, a defect can cause liquid and glitter to leak out of the cases, causing skin irritation and burns. It affects cases of several colors, styles and manufacturing numbers. The cases were sold on Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017, with a retail price between $15 and $65.

There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S. One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a refund. MixBin Electronics can be reached toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com or www.getmixbin.com