× North Carolina AG Office looking into allegation that group used photo of Libre in fundraising scam

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is looking into allegations that a fake animal rescue group used a picture of a puppy famous for helping to alter Pennsylvania’s animal cruelty laws in a plea for money on a fundraising website.

According to a post on LancasterOnline, a group based in Advance, NC calling itself the Paws Family Ranch posted several photos of Libre, the dog whose inspiring recovery after being rescued in a 2016 animal neglect case led the

Pennsylvania State Legislature to enact more stringent animal protection measures earlier this year, in a fundraising request on GoFundMe.

A representative from the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed in an email to FOX 43 Tuesday that it is looking into the group after receiving a complaint.

According to LancasterOnline, the Paws Family Ranch implied in its fundraising plea that Libre was in its care. The post reportedly called Libre “Faith” in its request.

GoFundMe now lists the fundraising campaign as “complete” and is no longer active. The total money raised is listed at $340.

Justice for Libre, a public Facebook group, said the Paws Family Ranch copied other pictures of animals from similar cases across the country in other fundraising campaigns, according to LancasterOnline.