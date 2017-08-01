× Olivia’s cooks up southern belle peach praline chicken

Southern Belle Peach Praline Chicken

Served along with smashed sweet potatoes and couscous blend with drunken raisins. Includes fresh steamed broccoli.

Fire grilled peach praline sauce

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 oz. Grand Mariner raspberry peach liqueur

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup water

1/2 cup walnuts crushed

4 peaches - washed and sliced by 8 count (skin on optional) and grilled wash peaches. Remove pot, cut into 8 slices. Place peaches in pot along with water, grand mariner, vanilla and cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil. Remove peaches. Turn heat back to a med/high temp. Add sugar constantly whisking until thick and caramelized. Remove from heat. Let cool approx 10-15 mins. Add peaches and crushed walnuts.

Cocktails

Raspberry creme pie Martini

(In honor on national #raspberry creme pie day) Svedka raspberry vodka Smirnoff vanilla vodka Rumchata Cream Fresh raspberries Whipped cream Crushed graham cracker crumbs Shake the vodkas, rumchata, hint of cream and a few fresh raspberries vigorously with ice. Stain into a graham cracker rimmed glass. Top with whipped cream and fresh raspberries.

Southern Belle Fizz

Deep Eddys peach vodka

Grand Mariner peach raspberry liqueur

Peach nectar

Club soda

Fresh chopped peaches and raspberries

Shake all ingredients together with ice (except the club soda). Top off with club soda.