One person dead after being found near site of motorcycle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after being found near a motorcycle crash in Letterkenny Township.

On July 31 at approximately 8:30 a.m., a motorcycle was found in a wooded area near Upper Strasburg Road.

The registered owner of the motorcycle was found close by and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The reason for the crash and if there were any possible medical complications is unknown at this time.