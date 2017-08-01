× Police investigating robbery of Turkey Hill store in Manheim Township, Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating the robbery of a Turkey Hill store Tuesday morning on New Holland Avenue.

According to Manheim Township police, an unknown Hispanic man entered the store at 5:12 a.m., demanding cash. He was given an undetermined amount of money, then fled on foot. He was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with a red bandana over his face. He did not display a weapon, and there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the Tip Line at (717) 569-2816.