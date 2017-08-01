Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of committing lewd act near swimming pool

NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of committing a lewd act Monday near a swimming pool at the Forest Glen Development on Apple Blossom Lane in Palmyra.

The victims, two females, told North Londonderry Township police that they observed the man committing the act, which was also captured by surveillance cameras. When one of the victims went to retrieve her phone to call police, the suspect fled from the scene.

The suspect was last seen moving in the direction of East Main Street (Route 422). Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact North Londonderry Township police at (717) 838-5276 or (717) 272-2054.