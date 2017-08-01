York City Fire Department honors members, civilians for bravery and service

YORK, Pa. -- More than two dozen members of the York City Fire Department are awarded for their work. The department held its annual awards ceremony Tuesday, honoring firefighters and emergency medical professionals for their services. Among the honorees, were first responders who saved lives with naloxone, others who saved a civilian from a fire, and community members who helped the department throughout 2016.
"They're going tell you they don't do this for awards they don't do it for recognition," said department chief David Michaels, "but it is nice when we just take time to thank them and appreciate what they do."
Also honored today, were a number department members who helped a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
That pedestrian, Cheyann Miller, was present at the ceremony. Last August, the York woman was struck by a driver who was high on heroin. First responders revived her several times, once after her heart had stopped for 23 minutes. Tuesday, Miller thanked her saviors.
"They responded so quickly," she said. "I'm just absolutely grateful for everything they did, from removing the vehicles off me, because they had to lift them up, and getting me onto the board. I'm so thankful for them."
One of Miller's legs was so badly injured, she eventually had to undergo a partial amputation.
The driver involved in the crash that injured Miller admitted to driving under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash. He was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison.
List of Awards for 2017 Ceremony
Recognition for service to department
Kiltie Band of York
Recognition for obtaining naloxone
Dr. Matthew Howie
Recognition for service to department
Pastor Kevin Shively
Unit citation for pedestrian struck
Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff
Assistant Chief Ed Hamilton
Captain William Sleeger
Firefighter Kevin Pflaum
Firefighter Randy Rauhauser
Firefighter Kevin Holtzapple
Firefighter Erik Swanson
Firefighter Jonathan Spencer
Firefighter Chuck Sleeger
Firefighter Shawn Caruso
Firefighter Michael Zaler
Volunteer Firefighter Arthur Harman
Recognition for the rescue of a civilian from a fire at 410 S. George St.
Firefighter Anthony Caruso
Firefighter Malachi Cochran
Firefighter Bryan Smallwood
Recognition of a civilian for actions at a fire at 600/602 Salem Ave.
Zaavan Butts
Recognition for EMS personnel (White Rose Ambulance) for rescue from a fire at 357 W. Philadelphia St.
EMT Scott Kurtz
EMT William Summe
Recognition for the rescue of a civilian from a fire at 357 W. Philadelphia St.
Captain Adam Smith
Firefighter Shawn Firestone
Firefighter Marc Ott
Firefighter Shawn Caruso
2016 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year
David Sheasley
2016 Firefighter of the Year
Kevin Hotlzapple