York City Fire Department honors members, civilians for bravery and service

YORK, Pa. -- More than two dozen members of the York City Fire Department are awarded for their work. The department held its annual awards ceremony Tuesday, honoring firefighters and emergency medical professionals for their services. Among the honorees, were first responders who saved lives with naloxone, others who saved a civilian from a fire, and community members who helped the department throughout 2016.

"They're going tell you they don't do this for awards they don't do it for recognition," said department chief David Michaels, "but it is nice when we just take time to thank them and appreciate what they do."

Also honored today, were a number department members who helped a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

That pedestrian, Cheyann Miller, was present at the ceremony. Last August, the York woman was struck by a driver who was high on heroin. First responders revived her several times, once after her heart had stopped for 23 minutes. Tuesday, Miller thanked her saviors.

"They responded so quickly," she said. "I'm just absolutely grateful for everything they did, from removing the vehicles off me, because they had to lift them up, and getting me onto the board. I'm so thankful for them."

One of Miller's legs was so badly injured, she eventually had to undergo a partial amputation.

The driver involved in the crash that injured Miller admitted to driving under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash. He was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison.

List of Awards for 2017 Ceremony

Recognition for service to department

Kiltie Band of York

Recognition for obtaining naloxone

Dr. Matthew Howie

Recognition for service to department

Pastor Kevin Shively

Unit citation for pedestrian struck

Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff

Assistant Chief Ed Hamilton

Captain William Sleeger

Firefighter Kevin Pflaum

Firefighter Randy Rauhauser

Firefighter Kevin Holtzapple

Firefighter Erik Swanson

Firefighter Jonathan Spencer

Firefighter Chuck Sleeger

Firefighter Shawn Caruso

Firefighter Michael Zaler

Volunteer Firefighter Arthur Harman

Recognition for the rescue of a civilian from a fire at 410 S. George St.

Firefighter Anthony Caruso

Firefighter Malachi Cochran

Firefighter Bryan Smallwood

Recognition of a civilian for actions at a fire at 600/602 Salem Ave.

Zaavan Butts

Recognition for EMS personnel (White Rose Ambulance) for rescue from a fire at 357 W. Philadelphia St.

EMT Scott Kurtz

EMT William Summe

Recognition for the rescue of a civilian from a fire at 357 W. Philadelphia St.

Captain Adam Smith

Firefighter Shawn Firestone

Firefighter Marc Ott

Firefighter Shawn Caruso

2016 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

David Sheasley

2016 Firefighter of the Year

Kevin Hotlzapple