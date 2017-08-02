× 2nd man convicted in killing of Harrisburg police chief’s nephew sentenced to life in prison

HARRISBURG — The second man convicted in the shooting death of the nephew of Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter will serve sentence of life in prison, according to a report on Pennlive.com.

Shawn Jones, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder in May for his role in the killing of John Thomas Carter. He, along with Glenn Walker III, shot and killed Carter on the 2200 block of Green Street in March 2016.

Walker was also convicted in January and sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

John Thomas Carter left behind a fiancee and five children, one of which was not born at the time he was killed.