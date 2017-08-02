A few storms, SLIGHT severe risk for Friday

A FEW STORMS FOR THURSDAY: Very similar to Wednesday, a few storms will be possible throughout the afternoon for Thursday. These may be strong with highs reaching the upper-80s and low-90s. If storms develop, heavy rain and lightning would be the main concern under otherwise partly cloudy and humid skies.

SEVERE RISK FRIDAY: A SLIGHT risk of severe weather is currently in place for Friday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2. Heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, small hail and gusty winds will be our main threat, with a very low tornado risk. Storms will develop in the late afternoon with a higher risk in the evening as currently projected. Otherwise highs reach right around 90 once again with very humid conditions.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: After the storms Friday, skies clear out for another gorgeous weekend. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity in the air will feel much better as well. Make the plans to enjoy it!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long