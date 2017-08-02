A few storms, SLIGHT severe risk for Friday

A few storms on Thursday could be strong.

A FEW STORMS FOR THURSDAY: Very similar to Wednesday, a few storms will be possible throughout the afternoon for Thursday. These may be strong with highs reaching the upper-80s and low-90s. If storms develop, heavy rain and lightning would be the main concern under otherwise partly cloudy and humid skies.

 

A SLIGHT risk of severe weather for Friday, with winds and heavy rain the main threats.

SEVERE RISK FRIDAY: A SLIGHT risk of severe weather is currently in place for Friday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2. Heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, small hail and gusty winds will be our main threat, with a very low tornado risk. Storms will develop in the late afternoon with a higher risk in the evening as currently projected. Otherwise highs reach right around 90 once again with very humid conditions.

Once the storms clear, this weekend will be beautiful!

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: After the storms Friday, skies clear out for another gorgeous weekend. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity in the air will feel much better as well. Make the plans to enjoy it!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long