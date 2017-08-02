About 100 cats rescued from house in Lebanon Co., in need of loving homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTVILLE, Pa. -- Volunteers with the animal rescue, PAWS, said overwhelmed would be an understatement after they were asked to rescue cats from a property in Southern Lebanon County.

Tina Hastie, a volunteer, said, "We were told that there was probably about 120 cats. So that's why we knew it was going to be quite the large undertaking."

The homeowner tried to take care of the cats, more kept showing up, and they now want to sell the house.

Some of the cats were tame and others were feral.

Hastie said, "This is one of your typical situations of cats that have not been altered at all. And when you just let the population go they will populate, whether they are being fed by people or out scavenging."

Dr. Whitney Wolfgang, a volunteer veterinarian, said, "Some of the cats have a little bit of a more feral side. It's also kind of scary to be in a cage in a big room with a bunch of other cats. And so that might be the first time they're really handled in that experience."

PAWS has already rescued 88 cats from the property, and the cats are now getting examined to make sure they can be adopted out to loving families.

"We have a lot. Usually in a day I don't see more than 15-20 cats, so I didn't expect to get through all of them today. But we got through them," Wolfgang said.

The organization needs help from the community, with everything from donations to vet care.

"Most of the cats are overall healthy. Some of them have a little bit of an upper respiratory infection. A lot of them have dental disease because they are middle-aged or older."

There's still more cats that need to be rescued from the property. Volunteers said cat overpopulation isn't just a problem in Lebanon County.

Hastie said, "There's always somebody asking for help. And you hear these situations, whether it be in town or rural, places that when they're not altered this can be the result."

If you would like to donate to PAWS to help these cats, you can go on their website, http://www.pawsofpa.org/

These are some of the supplies needed:

*Food - dry, canned, Adult and Kitten

Crates - any size

*Humane traps

**Capstar, Frontline, Advantage, Revolution

**Small Litter boxes

*Double-sided Pet bowls, can be plastic

Paper towels

Garbage bags

**Gloves - vinyl, nitrile, cleaning

***Monetary Donations can be made to PAWS Emergency Medical Fund - to help offset the expenses for medicine, vet exams and spay/neuter and any treatments needed.

http://www.pawsofpa.org/donate

Donations can be dropped off at:

PAWS, 9803 Jonestown Rd, Grantville, PA

17028

Ray's Vacuum Center - Lebanon & Grantville

Pet Valu - Mae Street, Hummeleatown

Harrisburg Area Animal Hospital - 4010 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg

Here's a link to PAWS Amazon Wish List. We will take any brand cat food donations, it doesn't have to be something from this list.

PAWS facility is located at 9803 Jonestown Rd, Grantville, PA 17028.

https://www.amazon.com/…/2K…/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_ws_CDSCwb0W8EX7G

Or email SPOTRx@PAWSofPA.org to make arrangements.