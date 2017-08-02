× Alfred Angelo Bridal: Orders that have not been fully delivered to customers will not be completed

Orders that have not been fully delivered to customers will not be completed, according to a statement made by Alfred Angelo Bridal.

The former manufacturer and retailer of wedding dresses, which filed for bankruptcy in mid July, sighted logistical and financial strain for the incomplete orders.

Read the full statement below:

“The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.

“Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.”

Those that feel they deserve money can complete a proof of claim here.