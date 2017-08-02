× No injuries suffered in two-alarm fire in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Chambersburg.

The flames broke out early Tuesday morning on Byers Ave.

Authorities say that there were no injuries suffered in the fire, but the apartment is a total loss.

It is believed that the fire started on the porch, and that the fire is not suspicious.

The fire spread quickly throughout the home because it went through a gas line.

The State Fire Marshall will be called to the scene to help determine a cause.