Feeding stray cats could become illegal in a Lebanon County community

CORNWALL BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- Soon it could be against the law to feed stray cats in one lebanon county community.

The feeding of feral cats puts two Ccrnwall neighbors at odds on the issue and now borough council is stepping in.

The 'No Trespassing' signs in front of Dustin Boger's house haven't stopped a stray cat or two or more from showing up.

Dustin Boger said "as soon as you get out of your car, first thing you can smell is the cat feces, and even the cat urine just in the air. So, it is very bad."

"Somebody can attract upwards into 30 cats and there's nothing that the police could do," Boger added.

Borough of Cornwall Police Chief Bruce Harris said "it has become such a problem that I contacted the borough council, and asked for their assistance, and their guidance in what to do."

Some Cornwall Borough council members thought there should be a law.

"The borough is considering adopting an ordinance at their August council meeting that would make it illegal to feed or provide housing for stray cats," Harris said.

Since Linda (who declined to give her last name), likes taking care of strays, the proposed ordinance against feeding feral cats puts two next door neighbors on opposite sides of the fence.

Linda said "I mean we live out here in the country. I've lived out here most of my life. My family was raised here, we have freedom, we have country, we have trees. We've been feeding birds and cats, and deer for years, and years, and years."

"While it is nice, and I like cats. While it is nice to feed and take care of wildlife, things like that, they also have to take into consideration of possible health risks, my son in particular has allergy issues," Boger said.

Boger also blames stray cats for ripping up seat cushions, tearing through his mulch, and using it as a litter box. It's why he's replaced it with brick and stone.

Now Boger hopes an ordinance will give him and his family some relief.

"I'm glad they're finally looking at it, and starting to take some action about it," Boger said.

"If the borough does enact the ordinance, to enforce it, we would certainly have to rely on people who are upset with their neighbors doing that to contact police," Harris said.

"I've been feeding mine for four years since they were born in the neighborhood and came here, so that's why I think it's wrong, I'm not going to let them starve now," Linda said.

The Cornwall police chief said the borough has worked with the animal rescue group PAWS.

"The PAWS people have already captured some cats in the neighborhood. They have done the spay and neutering process with them, but again, if those cars can't be adopted out, then they're going to be returned to the neighborhood," Harris said.

Unfortunately, that doesn't solve the issue of stray cats for Boger.