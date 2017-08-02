× Former Chambersburg OB/GYN facing additional charges for taking pictures of women without consent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A former Chambersburg doctor is facing additional charges for taking pictures of his patients without their consent.

Dr. Sohael Raschid, who has already been imprisoned for drugging and sexually assaulting patients, is now facing invasion of privacy charges after pictures were discovered during the ongoing investigation.

Investigators found pictures that were taken during a victim’s gynecological visit without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

Police are encouraging that if you were a patient of Raschid’s, contact PA State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.