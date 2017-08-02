× Former South Western teacher receives 5 years probation for possession of child porn

YORK — A former South Western School District teacher will serve five years of probation for possessing child pornography in 2008, according to a report in the York Dispatch that was confirmed by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Krapf, 39, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree felony possession of child pornography. He reportedly apologized in court, saying he has spent the last few years in counseling.

The district attorney’s office did not oppose the probationary sentence, according to reports.

In addition to probation, Krapf must register with state police as a Megan’s Law offender for 15 years.