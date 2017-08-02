× Hanover man accused of working as a pimp in West York

WEST YORK — A 36-year-old Hanover man faces charges of working as a pimp, according to West York Borough Police.

Brett Robert McEvers, 36, of the 400 block of East Walnut Street, was charged Tuesday with three counts of promoting prostitution, patronizing a prostitute and driving with a suspended license, according to court documents.

The York Daily Record reports that McEvers had been out on bail from a May 19 charge of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. He is back in York County Prison for the revoked bail, a parole violation and on a detainer for an unrelated violation out of Maryland.

West York police say the latest charges stem from an investigation launched on June 3, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers visited a website notorious for promoting prostitution and found an ad, entitled “College Chick for Fun,” featuring a clothed woman putting on makeup. Police texted the woman, who agreed to perform multiple sex acts for $250. She agreed to meet in West York, police say.

The woman arrived in a Oldsmobile sedan, police say. McEvers was driving. Police detained McEvers and the woman. A search of the car produced a box of condoms and $205 cash in the car’s center console, police say.

The woman told police the money was payment for sex acts, and that McEvers was holding it for her. Police say she admitted to using prostitution as a source of income and that McEvers posts the online ads, transports her to the meetings with customers and supplies condoms.

According to police, the woman said there were times she did not want to continue to prostitute, but McEvers allegedly threatened her physically and with imprisonment if she did not continue.

When police questioned McEvers, he adamantly denied involvement with prostitution. He told police that the woman was a friend who asked him for a ride to see another friend, according to the arrest affidavit. Police say McEvers eventually admitted he knew the woman was going to have sex for money, but denied any further involvement, police say.

According to the arrest affidavit, police obtained a search warrant for McEvers’ cell phone. They discovered text messages between McEvers and the woman discussing price, persons, locations, and posting ads for prostitution, the arrest affidavit says. Police say they also found texts between McEvers and other women, in which he appears to be helping them arrange prostitution activities. There were other texts between McEvers and women in which he appears to be a customer arranging to pay for sexual activities, according to police.