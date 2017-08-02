× Harrisburg police investigating shooting that injured two men

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two 18-year-old men Tuesday night.

Harrisburg Police responded to 6th and Curtin Streets for a shots-fired call at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds — one was hit in the abdomen area, and the other in the forearm. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (717) 255-3170 and ask for a detective or supervisor. Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can also submit a confidential tip through Crime Watch.