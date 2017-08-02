× Homeless man faces 1.5 to 5 years in prison after breaking into Harrisburg Crisis Intervention Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A homeless man will see time behind bars after he broke into Crisis Intervention Services in Harrisburg on April 9.

Judge Scott Evans sentenced Ronald Hyde, 44, to one and a half to five years in state prison.

Police were alerted to the burglary in the early April morning after a Crisis Intervention employee heard noises coming from her office. Hyde fled after he was confronted by the employee.

Surveillance video identified Hyde as the suspect and he later admitted to breaking into the building, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Hyde was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.