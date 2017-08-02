× Man arrested after investigation reveals he stole items from three Giant Food Store locations

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stole items from three separate Giant Food Store locations.

Robert Bruno, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Police say the 24-year-old Bruno stole approximately $1,700 worth of Crest White Strips and dental products from the grocery store on Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township on June 10. A day later he hit the supermarket on Marketplace Way in Enola and then on the 13th, the retail food store location on Route 15 in Dillsburg.

One criminal complaint was filed and the total value of goods stolen was $4,429.89, according to police.