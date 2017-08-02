× Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2015 overdose death

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Palmyra Police have charged a man in connection with a 2015 overdose death.

Cole Witmer, 24, was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say Andrew Gasper’s body was found on September 21, 2015 in the 500 block of West Main Street in Palmyra.

An investigation showed that Witmer delivered heroin laced with fentanyl to Gasper, which caused his death. The autopsy determined that the 29-year-old victim died of fentanly toxicity.

Witmer was transported to Lebanon County Correctional Facility. Bail is set at $250,000.