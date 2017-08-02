× Manor Township man accused of yelling racial slurs and threatening woman during road rage incident

WASHINGTON BORO, Lancaster County — A 57-year-old Washington Boro man is facing charges of ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless driving after a road rage incident on July 8, according to a police report.

According to Manor Township police, a 25-year-old woman reported that she was traveling west on Route 999 when another driver, later identified as Roger G. Chenault, of the 100 block of Spring Meadow Lane, allegedly passed her at a high rate of speed and slammed on the brakes after pulling in front of her car. He repeated the action several times, the victim said.

When the victim attempted to pass him to get away, Chenault allegedly blocked her path. When both vehicles reached a stop sign at Water Street, Chenault allegedly exited his vehicle, screamed racial slurs at her, and threatened to shoot her brains out and punch her in the face.

The charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller’s office and a warrant was issued for Chenault’s arrest. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.