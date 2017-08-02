× Mechanicsburg man will serve 5 years in prison for receiving child pornography

HARRISBURG — A 68-year-old Mechanicsburg man will serve up to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release for receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

David Allen Hoffman was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge William W. Caldwell, U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said in a press release announcing the sentence.

Brandler said Hoffman received images depicting the sexual abuse of children from an international company. After obtaining a warrant, federal law enforcement agents searched Hoffman’s home in August 2016, and located more than 600 images depicting the sexual exploitation of children he received between December 2010 and February 2011.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daryl F. Bloom prosecuted the case.