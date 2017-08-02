× Minneapolis school collapses; fire crews searching for victims

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Fire crews were searching for possible victims and extinguishing a fire after a building collapsed at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, officials said.

Fire officials initially said one person was killed in what may have been a natural gas explosion. But it later tweeted the death was not confirmed.

The academy said there was a gas leak and explosion at its Upper School, which houses grades 9-12.

BREAKING NEWS: Roof of elementary school in Minneapolis partially collapses after explosion. pic.twitter.com/bnWfgU7G2g — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2017

LIVE: @kare11 aerial video of scene after explosion and building collapse at a Minneapolis school. https://t.co/ZQyf8zTCDZ pic.twitter.com/BVazOQpFVP — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 2, 2017

Developing story – more to come