NASA hiring a “planetary protection officer”

NASA is hiring a “planetary protection officer.”

Yes, an officer that is tasked with making sure humans don’t contaminate planets, moons, and other objects in space.

According to Business Insider, they’re also supposed to help prevent any alien microbes from spreading to Earth as well as to help Earth avoid contaminating alien worlds we are trying to explore.

The salary for the job could be anywhere from $124,406 to $187,000 a year, plus benefits.

A candidate for the position must have at least one year of experience as a top-level civilian government employee, plus have “advanced knowledge” of planetary protection and everything that it entails.

Applicants are required to have an advanced degree in physical science, engineering, or mathematics, as well as “demonstrated skills in diplomacy that resulted in win-win solutions during extremely difficult and complex multilateral discussions.”

You can apply at at USAJobs.gov from July 13 through August 14.