× Police seek person(s) who spray painted graffiti on Springs Run Acres Park basketball court

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) who spray painted graffiti on a basketball court in Springs Run Acres Park.

Police say the graffiti was discovered on Sunday morning — the incident occurred the night prior.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.

An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.