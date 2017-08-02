× Poll: Should it be illegal to feed feral cats?

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A borough council is contemplating a vote to crack down on a growing problem with feral cats.

According to reports, the Cornwall Borough Council is thinking about adopting an ordinance that would make it a violation to feed or provide shelter to feral cats.

Police have allegedly received complaints that residents have seen a large group of cats around their homes because neighbors happen to be feeding them.

Of course, there are a number of shelters in the area where these cats could be taken to find homes while also receiving veterinary care they may need.

