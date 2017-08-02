× State representative introduces legislation that cracks down on drivers who use hand-held mobile devices

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania representative has introduced legislation that would prohibit calls from drivers using mobile devices while operating a vehicle, except with the use of hands-free accessories.

Rep. Rosemary Brown, who serves parts of Monroe and Pike counties, feels that individuals on the road need to be protected.

“Depending on which source you review, millions of automobile crashes occur across our nation each year where cell phone usage is to blame,” she said. “The intent of this legislation is to make our roadways safer and create consistency for motorists driving through our state from border states that ban hand-held cell phone use.”

The measure says that all motorists age 18 and older would be allowed to use hands-free devices while driving. Drivers under the age of 18 would be prohibited from using both hand-held and hands-free devices, according to the release.

Drivers in emergency situations and emergency responders on the job are permitted to use hand-held devices if the vehicle does not include hands-free services, the release adds.

First time violators of the law would be fined $50 and have three points added to their license. After that, drivers would be fined $150 for each subsequent offense.