Train derails in Bedford County, reportedly crashes into home; shelter opened for area residents being evacuated from homes

Posted 10:11 AM, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28AM, August 2, 2017

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a train derailment, crash and fire in Hyndman.

The incident occurred in the area of the 300 block of Hogback Road.

There are reports that the train derailed and crashed into a home, leading to a fire, early Wednesday morning.

An evacuation shelter has been set up for area residents at the Hyndman Charter School.

NTSB is sending a team to investigate the derailment.

The PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) Director has activated the CRCC (Commonwealth Response Coordination Center) to respond to the incident.