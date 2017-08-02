Train derails in Bedford County, reportedly crashes into home; shelter opened for area residents being evacuated from homes
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a train derailment, crash and fire in Hyndman.
The incident occurred in the area of the 300 block of Hogback Road.
There are reports that the train derailed and crashed into a home, leading to a fire, early Wednesday morning.
An evacuation shelter has been set up for area residents at the Hyndman Charter School.
NTSB is sending a team to investigate the derailment.
The PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) Director has activated the CRCC (Commonwealth Response Coordination Center) to respond to the incident.
39.820805 -78.720695