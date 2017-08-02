× Train derails in Bedford County, reportedly crashes into home; shelter opened for area residents being evacuated from homes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a train derailment, crash and fire in Hyndman.

The incident occurred in the area of the 300 block of Hogback Road.

There are reports that the train derailed and crashed into a home, leading to a fire, early Wednesday morning.

An evacuation shelter has been set up for area residents at the Hyndman Charter School.

We will be opening a shelter at the Hope for Hyndman Charter School in Hyndman for those being evacuated due to a train derailment. — Red Cross Western PA (@RedCrossWPA) August 2, 2017

NTSB is sending a team to investigate the derailment.

Update: NTSB sending 6 to investigate CSX train derailment, propane tank car fire, in Hyndman, PA. 3 to arrive today, 2 Thurs, 1 Friday. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 2, 2017

The PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) Director has activated the CRCC (Commonwealth Response Coordination Center) to respond to the incident.

I've activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) this AM to monitor the #trainderailment incident in Hyndman, Bedford Co. — PEMA Director (@PEMADirector) August 2, 2017