Very warm and stuffy Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible

HUMID WITH SMALL T-STORM CHANCES: Our next system approaches through the middle to end of the week, and although it is mainly dry, there are some small shower and thunderstorm chances. Wednesday brings a warm and stuffy start to the area. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to lower 70s with some hazy spots. The rest of the day is very warm and humid, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. There’s a small chance for a few thunderstorms, but many should remain dry. There’s a better chance for a few thunderstorms Thursday. It’s still muggy and very warm, with temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. Friday still brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front finally crosses during the late day and evening hours. Readings are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An isolated shower could linger before daybreak Saturday depending on how quickly the next system exits the region. Otherwise, Saturday is fairly quiet with lowering humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle 80s with plenty of afternoon sunshine and breezy winds. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels, and cooler temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Monday is partly sunny, and the next system could bring the chance for a few thunderstorms. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity is back too. A few showers or storms could linger through the night, and perhaps into very early Tuesday, but the second half of the day should be dry. Readings are in the middle 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!