Washington DC man arrested for allegedly hitting mailboxes, driving through yard and urinating on driveway

PENN TOWNSHIP, York County — A Washington DC man was arrested in Penn Township after allegedly hitting two mailboxes with his car, driving through a yard and urinating on a driveway, according to court documents and a report by the Hanover Sun.

The incident happened on July 17.

Ben Saidi, 55, was driving a red pickup truck that police believe was involved in hit and run incident on the first block of Magnolia Lane, the Hanover Sun reports. Two mailboxes were struck in that incident, police say.

Shortly after police were dispatched to the hit and run call on Magnolia Lane, another call came in for a subject refusing to leave a residence on the 2200 block of Grandview Road, according to police.

When police arrived at the residence, Saidi fell out of the truck on his hands and knees. Police say he could not stand and was slurring his words. He attempted to resist police and allegedly said he was an officer, like them.

A woman nearby told police that Saidi had driven his truck through a yard, got out, and urinated on a driveway.

Saidi was transported to Hanover General Hospital, where he provided a blood sample. While there, police say, he spit in an officer’s face and kicked him several times. He also reportedly hit his head into the wall over and over, causing damage to the wall.

According to court documents, Saidi is charged with DUI, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, accident involving damage to property and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. He was arraigned on July 18 and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, according to court documents.