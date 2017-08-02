× Waynesboro man dead after single vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle, ending in a fatal crash.

Samuel Masters, 22, was killed in the single vehicle crash around 8 p.m. on August 1.

Masters was driving his motorcycle on North Richmond Road in Metal Township when the motorcycle left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

According to police, Masters was pronounced dead at the scene despite wearing a helmet.