Waynesboro man dead after single vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle, ending in a fatal crash.
Samuel Masters, 22, was killed in the single vehicle crash around 8 p.m. on August 1.
Masters was driving his motorcycle on North Richmond Road in Metal Township when the motorcycle left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
According to police, Masters was pronounced dead at the scene despite wearing a helmet.
40.044714 -77.848163