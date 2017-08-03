× Cumberland County will spray for mosquitoes around Camp Hill tonight

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County — Cumberland County’s Vector Control Office is spraying to control mosquitoes around the Camp Hill Borough Thursday, according to an announcement from the Cumberland County Commissioners Office.

The spraying is to help reduce high populations of mosquitoes, which can carry the West Nile Virus, the announcement said. The spraying will begin at dusk. The treatment of Biomist 3+15 ULV is safe for use around humans and animals, and will have little impact on other insects, according to the press release.

Community members can do their part to help reduce the mosquito population, the county commissioners said. Finding and eliminating areas of stagnant water — like buckets, clogged rainspouts, toys, or unattended swimming pools — removes potential mosquito breeding grounds. Residents should attempt to empty containers of stagnant water every five days to prevent adult mosquitoes from emerging, the announcement said.

Mosquitoes transmit West Nile Virus by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal or human. The virus is not spread by person-to-person contact. One in five people infected with WNV develop a mild infection called West Nile Fever; aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are symptoms of this infection. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days. Less than one percent of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis. Symptoms in severe cases include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors and convulsions. This infection requires immediate medical treatment.