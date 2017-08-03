× Dauphin County teen uses wish to build school fitness center

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County high school student is trying to spread his love of athletics through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Eric Erdman is a senior at Millersburg High School. He was diagnosed last year with terminal brain cancer, and used his wish through the foundation to build a state-of-the-art fitness center at his high school for students to use.

The main part of the construction was completed on Thursday. Eric himself nailed the final board to the wall, which was built using wood from the original gym floor.

“When you go through something, there’s a time in someone’s life when they bounce back and make something of themselves,” Eric said. “I just feel like everything I went through, this is my time. I want to help as many kids lives as possible.”

Many of the materials used to complete the project were donated by community businesses. Eric has also started a non-profit foundation for kids impacted by abuse, bullying, and illness.