Enola woman arrested for falsely accusing man of abusing her, police say

ENOLA, Cumberland County — An Enola woman who accused a man of abusing her — leading to the man’s arrest and incarceration — admitted in a preliminary hearing that she was actually injured in a fight with another woman, according to East Pennsboro police.

Abigail Shaw, 28, of the 400 block of Duke Street, made domestic assault claims to police on July 10 and July 16, accusing the man and showing police her apparent injuries. Based on those reports, police arrested the man.

But at a preliminary hearing on July 28, Shaw admitted her injuries were sustained in a fight with another woman.

Shaw was subsequently charged with providing false reports to law enforcement authorities.