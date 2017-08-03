× Harrisburg man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to an investigation into internet sharing of child pornography, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department says.

Franklin St. Martine, 29, was taken into custody Friday after police executed a search warrant at his residence.

Police seized several computers and electronic devices that contained child pornography videos.

St. Martine is charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

He was released on $100,00 bail with conditions restricting the use of electronic devices and contact with children, according to police.