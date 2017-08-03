× Justin Bieber pens explanation for tour cancellation

Justin Bieber has penned a letter to fans speaking out for the first time about his canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

The 23-year-old singer broke some fans’ hearts last month when he ended the tour early “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

In the note he posted on social media Wednesday, Bieber wrote that he is “grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU!”

“Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I im [sic] not alone has kept me going,” he wrote. “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times.”

Bieber then got introspective, saying, “I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!””

But he now says he has been “extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

The star said he’s aware that he will never be perfect and will continue to make mistakes. But, Bieber said, he’s not going to let his past errors dictate his future.

“I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them,” Bieber wrote.

And while the tour was “unbelievable” and taught him a great deal, Bieber said there is a higher purpose.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

As for the typos and such in his note, Bieber wanted fans to know he was aware “THIS MESSAGE IS IS [sic] VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART” and, besides, he thinks there is something “SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS.”