× Lancaster County DA’s office produces 6 videos on signs of opioid abuse and how to intervene

LANCASTER — To help in the fight against opioid abuse, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has produced a series of six videos featuring a pair of Lancaster County mothers who lost children to overdoses, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

The public service videos — an 11-minute feature and five short-format clips — are free to the public and available here.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office developed and financed the PSAs, which were produced earlier this year by Lancaster-based Triode Media Group.

Among the PSAs are possible indicators of opioid abuse — such as the persistent smell of Red Bull drink, or the constant presence of water bottle caps — and how to deal with those indicators.

The mothers featured in the videos share heart-breaking, personal stories about their children, who died in their 20s.

The six stories are titled “Longform” (the 11-minute video), “Signs,” “Check Everything,” Bottlecaps,” “Rehab,” and “You are Not Alone,” which discusses a support group started by the mothers for those impacted by the epidemic.

Over 100 people have already died this year in Lancaster County due to accidental drug overdoses, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The videos serve as education tools, but also as resources for anyone to apply in their daily lives in an effort to slow the death rate, Stedman said in the announcement.

The District Attorney’s Office said it will make files of the PSAs available to schools, churches, law-enforcement agencies, community groups and whoever else could benefit from the messaging.

For more information on obtaining the materials, contact the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100.