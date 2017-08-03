× Lancaster man facing charges after fleeing, eluding police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after fleeing and eluding police and committing a probation violation.

Jerry Puryear, 49, is facing fleeing and eluding, false identification to law enforcement and duties at a stop sign charges for the incident.

On August 2 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a policeman on patrol spotted Puryear on a bicycle while on Dillerville Road.

By the time the officer had turned his vehicle around, Puryear had cut east toward the strip mall on Dillerville Ave.

According to police, Puryear rode toward the railroad tracks and then climbed a fence onto the area where Franklin & Marshall College is constructing new athletic facilities.

Puryear attempted to climb a second fence to get to the Armstrong facility, but could not get past the barbed wire.

Police were able to locate and arrest Puryear near the area where the football stadium is being constructed.

Puryear was arraigned on the charges and a probation violation. and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.