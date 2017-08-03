× Man accused of committing deviant sexual act in public with juvenile, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The West Mifflin Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly committed a deviant sexual act in public with a juvenile.

Police can not currently release any further information because it is an open and ongoing case but they are concerned the suspect may target someone else.

If you have any information about the person in question please reach out to the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 0600, call your local police department or dial 911.