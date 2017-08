× Man dies after apparent chainsaw accident

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 52-year-old man died Wednesday after an apparent chainsaw accident.

Southwestern Regional Police responded to a traumatic injury around 11:43 a.m. in the 9700 block of Woodland Drive.

Police were then directed to a wooded area where Paul Hoffnagle, of Heidelberg Township, had been operating a chainsaw — he was found deceased.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.