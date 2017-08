× Man used cloned debit card to purchase gift cards at Lower Paxton Twp. Giant

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department seeks a man who used a clone debit card to successfully purchase gift cards on the victim’s account.

Police say the individual used the debit card at the Giant in Harrisburg, located at 5005 Jonestown Road.

If able to identify the pictured suspect, please submit a tip via this website or contact Officer Kunkle at (717) 657-5656.